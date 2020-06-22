3221 East 11th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available mid Jan. This spacious, 3 story home located in the historic Northeast area of Kansas City features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, large dining room, appliances, large kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a huge bedroom on the 3rd floor. Pets OK! Central air.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee, per person

$725 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.