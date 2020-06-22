All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3221 East 11th Street

3221 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3221 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Lykins

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available mid Jan. This spacious, 3 story home located in the historic Northeast area of Kansas City features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, large dining room, appliances, large kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a huge bedroom on the 3rd floor. Pets OK! Central air.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee, per person
$725 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 East 11th Street have any available units?
3221 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 East 11th Street have?
Some of 3221 East 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3221 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 East 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3221 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 3221 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3221 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 3221 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3221 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3221 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
