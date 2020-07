Amenities

This 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in Kansas City rents for $850 per month with a $850 security deposit. The apartment is just 10 minutes from downtown with easy access to public transportation. Features include modern updates, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and balcony. Utilities are all inclusive. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply.