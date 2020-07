Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious first floor unit available, just south of the Plaza on 51st Street. Steps from Loose Park, a few blocks from restaurants on Main St. Walk score is off the charts. Fresh interior paint, XL light filled rooms. 3 season porch just off the living room. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly. No smoking. Washer/Dryer