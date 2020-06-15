3109 Northeast 55th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a partially finished basement. In the unfinished portion of the basement there is lots of room for storage. Updated finishes and stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with a nice deck and a 1 car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.