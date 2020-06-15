3109 Northeast 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64119 Big Shoal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a partially finished basement. In the unfinished portion of the basement there is lots of room for storage. Updated finishes and stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with a nice deck and a 1 car garage. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Northeast 55th Street have any available units?
3109 Northeast 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.