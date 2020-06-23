All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3033 Elmwood Ave

3033 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
This lovely 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is ready to move in. Come see the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home with off street parking. Call 816-905-6252 to set up a showing or email... check out our website at www.nalamanagement.com and apply today!
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom
Formal Dinning Room
Large Kitchen with beautiful staircase
Eat-In Kitchen
Large backyard which is partially fenced
Off Street Parking
ADT Alarm System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
3033 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 3033 Elmwood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Elmwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3033 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
