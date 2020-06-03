Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3032 Elmwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3032 Elmwood Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3032 Elmwood Ave
3032 Elmwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3032 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Monthly Rental Rate $700
Deposit $700
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
3032 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3032 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Elmwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Elmwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3032 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3032 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Elmwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3032 Elmwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
