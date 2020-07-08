All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3024 Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3024 Wallace Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

3024 Wallace Avenue

3024 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3024 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed3cfa6078 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! Spacious house to move around in located just off the highway near Kauffman Stadium. You\'ll like having a half bath access from the master bedroom and the newer windows. Gleaming hardwoods in most rooms, carpet in remaining rooms. We like the shed for storage in the back yard. *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
3024 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 3024 Wallace Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 3024 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3024 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 3024 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3024 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary