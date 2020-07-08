3024 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed3cfa6078 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! Spacious house to move around in located just off the highway near Kauffman Stadium. You\'ll like having a half bath access from the master bedroom and the newer windows. Gleaming hardwoods in most rooms, carpet in remaining rooms. We like the shed for storage in the back yard. *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!