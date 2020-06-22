All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

300 E Armour Boulevard

300 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Built in 1929, Park Central is a keystone building in the Armour/Gillham Historic Apartment-Hotel District. Just as Park Central was originally conceived as a state-of-the-art apartment hotel, so have we approached its renovation- adding cutting-edge finishes and amenities and offering the experience of luxury apartment rental living in an historic setting at an affordable price. The intricately detailed terra cotta ornamentation at the building's crown tells a story of elegance and worldly sophistication. The interior spaces carry that same sense of exuberance. It's a testament to the timelessness of the original design that Park Central is able to be once again relevant as a state-of-the-art residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Armour Boulevard have any available units?
300 E Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 300 E Armour Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 300 E Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 300 E Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 300 E Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 300 E Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Armour Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 300 E Armour Boulevard has a pool.
Does 300 E Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 300 E Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
