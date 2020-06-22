300 E Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Built in 1929, Park Central is a keystone building in the Armour/Gillham Historic Apartment-Hotel District. Just as Park Central was originally conceived as a state-of-the-art apartment hotel, so have we approached its renovation- adding cutting-edge finishes and amenities and offering the experience of luxury apartment rental living in an historic setting at an affordable price. The intricately detailed terra cotta ornamentation at the building's crown tells a story of elegance and worldly sophistication. The interior spaces carry that same sense of exuberance. It's a testament to the timelessness of the original design that Park Central is able to be once again relevant as a state-of-the-art residence.