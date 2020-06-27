2954 E 29th St

Amenities
Tremendous space in this 2-story home with finished attic space! Brick fireplace in living room, and beautiful wood trim throughout the home.
$899 - 5 bed / 2 Bath in KCMO Available September 2019.
Tenant is responsible for utilities.
Pet Friendly, please inquire regarding fees.
Appliance rental available for fridge and washer/dryer if the tenant will not be bringing their own.
This property does not take section 8.
You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.