All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2954 E 29th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2954 E 29th St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

2954 E 29th St

2954 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2954 East 29th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tremendous space in this 2-story home with finished attic space! Brick fireplace in living room, and beautiful wood trim throughout the home.

$899 - 5 bed / 2 Bath in KCMO Available September 2019.

Tenant is responsible for utilities.
Pet Friendly, please inquire regarding fees.

Appliance rental available for fridge and washer/dryer if the tenant will not be bringing their own.

This property does not take section 8.

You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 E 29th St have any available units?
2954 E 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 E 29th St have?
Some of 2954 E 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 E 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
2954 E 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 E 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 E 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 2954 E 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 2954 E 29th St offers parking.
Does 2954 E 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 E 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 E 29th St have a pool?
No, 2954 E 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 2954 E 29th St have accessible units?
No, 2954 E 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 E 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2954 E 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary