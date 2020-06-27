2954 E 29th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tremendous space in this 2-story home with finished attic space! Brick fireplace in living room, and beautiful wood trim throughout the home.



$899 - 5 bed / 2 Bath in KCMO Available September 2019.



Tenant is responsible for utilities.

Pet Friendly, please inquire regarding fees.



Appliance rental available for fridge and washer/dryer if the tenant will not be bringing their own.



This property does not take section 8.



You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.