2708 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128 Santa Fe
This super cute apartment has a great modern feel to it and will not last long. This very spacious home will be a fantastic retreat from your busy daily life! Give us a call today to schedule a tour! *Spacious *Modern Updates *Hardwood Floors *Carpet in bedrooms *Large closets *Main level unit *Secured Entry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have any available units?
2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.