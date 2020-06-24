All apartments in Kansas City
2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:48 AM

2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N

2708 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
range
oven
This super cute apartment has a great modern feel to it and will not last long. This very spacious home will be a fantastic retreat from your busy daily life! Give us a call today to schedule a tour!
*Spacious
*Modern Updates
*Hardwood Floors
*Carpet in bedrooms
*Large closets
*Main level unit
*Secured Entry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have any available units?
2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have?
Some of 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N offer parking?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have a pool?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have accessible units?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Benton Blvd. - 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
