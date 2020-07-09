2637 Campbell Street, Bedroom 1B, www.livehomeroom.com

Amenities
We have a beautiful room, with balcony, available in a great house in Kansas City. It is in a great location, close to Hospital Hill and UMKC Schools of Dentistry, Medicine and Pharmacy. The house includes many great amenities, including furnished main living spaces and awesome roommates!!
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**
We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include:
*Awesome vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Quick FAQ:
*We are a pet hair free community
*Members are required to be 21 years and over
*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history