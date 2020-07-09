All apartments in Kansas City
25 East 78th Terrace

25 East 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25 East 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cool Waldo Home in Mint Condition.

This gorgeous home is the best of Waldo, with all the vintage charm but with all the modern upgrades: Hardwoods throughout!

Stylish New Retro Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stylish New Retro Bath! New 30 YR Roof and HVAC! Big basement for storage

or workshop and it isn't complete without your white picket fence for the large front yard, partial fenced in back yard and your very convenient Car Port.

Last but not least let's not forget to mention that just 2 blocks over is the Trolley Track Trail and 4 blocks over is the Brass Boxing and Gym Club

with the very cool beer garden, "The Kansas City Bier Company " right next door.

Includes

Bedrooms:2

Full Bathrooms:1

Amenities Included

Refrigerator

Range Oven

Central Air

HVAC Heating

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.

Monthly Rent:900

Security Deposit: 850

Pet Fee (non-refundable): 250

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East 78th Terrace have any available units?
25 East 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 East 78th Terrace have?
Some of 25 East 78th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
25 East 78th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 East 78th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 25 East 78th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 25 East 78th Terrace offers parking.
Does 25 East 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 East 78th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East 78th Terrace have a pool?
No, 25 East 78th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 25 East 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 25 East 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 East 78th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

