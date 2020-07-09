25 East 78th Terrace

Amenities

Super Cool Waldo Home in Mint Condition.



This gorgeous home is the best of Waldo, with all the vintage charm but with all the modern upgrades: Hardwoods throughout!



Stylish New Retro Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stylish New Retro Bath! New 30 YR Roof and HVAC! Big basement for storage



or workshop and it isn't complete without your white picket fence for the large front yard, partial fenced in back yard and your very convenient Car Port.



Last but not least let's not forget to mention that just 2 blocks over is the Trolley Track Trail and 4 blocks over is the Brass Boxing and Gym Club



with the very cool beer garden, "The Kansas City Bier Company " right next door.



Includes



Bedrooms:2



Full Bathrooms:1



Amenities Included



Refrigerator



Range Oven



Central Air



HVAC Heating



Washer/Dryer Hookups



Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.



Monthly Rent:900



Security Deposit: 850



Pet Fee (non-refundable): 250



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM



*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.