Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2448 Norton Avenue

2448 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,489 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Norton Avenue have any available units?
2448 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2448 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Norton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 Norton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Norton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 Norton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
