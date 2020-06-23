All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2436 NE 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2436 NE 38th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2436 NE 38th St

2436 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2436 East 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2436 NE 38th St, Kansas City, MO 64116

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/740261?source=marketing

To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1328775174

Don't miss this charming, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home with attached garage in North Kansas City. Refinished hardwood, ceramic tile and newer carpet throughout. The updated kitchen features tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Appliances included. Updated bathrooms with new flooring, tile shower surround and fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout. Extra living area in lower level. Large back yard with patio and shed. North Kansas City schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am-5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 NE 38th St have any available units?
2436 NE 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 NE 38th St have?
Some of 2436 NE 38th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 NE 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
2436 NE 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 NE 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 NE 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 2436 NE 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 2436 NE 38th St does offer parking.
Does 2436 NE 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 NE 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 NE 38th St have a pool?
No, 2436 NE 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 2436 NE 38th St have accessible units?
No, 2436 NE 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 NE 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 NE 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary