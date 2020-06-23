Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2436 NE 38th St, Kansas City, MO 64116



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/740261?source=marketing



To apply, please visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1328775174



Don't miss this charming, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home with attached garage in North Kansas City. Refinished hardwood, ceramic tile and newer carpet throughout. The updated kitchen features tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Appliances included. Updated bathrooms with new flooring, tile shower surround and fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout. Extra living area in lower level. Large back yard with patio and shed. North Kansas City schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am-5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**