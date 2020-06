Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to move in. Don't let this one pass you by, new paint, new flooring, new carpet, remolded bathroom, new kitchen. This home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood and close to schools and shopping areas. Nice yard space, driveway. Call today to schedule a showing 816-905-6252... apply now www.nalamanagement.com