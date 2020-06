Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities google fiber internet access

Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom in popular Waldo area!

Top unit in the heart of Waldo, walk to restaurants and nightlife!

You will love the open large sprawling kitchen and living room!

Kitchen comes with Oven/Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.

Enjoy the huge walk-in closet or room for bonus space!

Wired for Google Fiber.

One off street parking spot.

Central heat and AC window units.

Bask in those perfect weather days on your huge private back deck!

No pets please.