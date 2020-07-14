All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

2300 Northwest 85th Terrace

2300 Northwest 85th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Northwest 85th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64154
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have any available units?
2300 Northwest 85th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Northwest 85th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Northwest 85th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
