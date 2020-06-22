All apartments in Kansas City
226 West 81st Street

Location

226 West 81st Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No expense spared. This recently renovated 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage in the heart of Waldo located on quite street with no outlet. This home features 2 living areas in addition to the recreation room. The home keeps the Waldo charm with modern updates. Renovations include new HVAC, Roof, electrical, Windows, flooring, electrical, fixtures, new solid wood 5 panel doors, flooring, Brand new cabinets with soft close hinges, new backsplash, 4 piece stainless steel kitchen, washer & dryer,bathroom, recreation room with ship-lap wall fireplace and whitewashed brick and so much more. This has a large fenced backyard and garage with opener located beneath the home.

Property available at the end of October 2018
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

