226 West 81st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No expense spared. This recently renovated 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage in the heart of Waldo located on quite street with no outlet. This home features 2 living areas in addition to the recreation room. The home keeps the Waldo charm with modern updates. Renovations include new HVAC, Roof, electrical, Windows, flooring, electrical, fixtures, new solid wood 5 panel doors, flooring, Brand new cabinets with soft close hinges, new backsplash, 4 piece stainless steel kitchen, washer & dryer,bathroom, recreation room with ship-lap wall fireplace and whitewashed brick and so much more. This has a large fenced backyard and garage with opener located beneath the home.



Property available at the end of October 2018

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.