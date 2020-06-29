All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052

2219 East Gregory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2219 East Gregory Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2219 Gregory ~ PRICE REDUCTION!! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has it all. 1076 sq ft of CHARM! With a great kitchen, bathroom, formal dining room and spacious living room. A Washer and dryer hook up is available in the basement. Centrally located in the City and close to Waldo and Brookside.

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5557434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have any available units?
2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 currently offering any rent specials?
2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 is pet friendly.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 offer parking?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not offer parking.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have a pool?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not have a pool.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have accessible units?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052 does not have units with air conditioning.
