2219 E Gregory Blvd IIB-052

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2219 Gregory ~ PRICE REDUCTION!! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has it all. 1076 sq ft of CHARM! With a great kitchen, bathroom, formal dining room and spacious living room. A Washer and dryer hook up is available in the basement. Centrally located in the City and close to Waldo and Brookside.



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



(RLNE5557434)