Kansas City, MO
2200 E 68th Ter
Last updated September 12 2019

2200 E 68th Ter

2200 East 68th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2200 East 68th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent located at 2200 E. 68th Ter, Kansas City, MO. rents for $675 per month. Features include a newly painted interior, refinished hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, washer and dryer, and basement for extra storage. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required with a security deposit of $675. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. For more details contact nick@premiere Property at 913.283.7125 or call Nick at 816.328.7250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 E 68th Ter have any available units?
2200 E 68th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 E 68th Ter have?
Some of 2200 E 68th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 E 68th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2200 E 68th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 E 68th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 E 68th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2200 E 68th Ter offer parking?
No, 2200 E 68th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2200 E 68th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 E 68th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 E 68th Ter have a pool?
No, 2200 E 68th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2200 E 68th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2200 E 68th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 E 68th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 E 68th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
