Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent located at 2200 E. 68th Ter, Kansas City, MO. rents for $675 per month. Features include a newly painted interior, refinished hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, washer and dryer, and basement for extra storage. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required with a security deposit of $675. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply. For more details contact nick@premiere Property at 913.283.7125 or call Nick at 816.328.7250.