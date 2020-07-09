All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 220 Northwest 112 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
220 Northwest 112 Terrace
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:57 PM

220 Northwest 112 Terrace

220 NW 112th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 NW 112th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths home is located in North Kansas City School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets along with dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace, beautiful finished basement, washer and dryer hook ups, and lots of extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen overlooking a well maintained backyard. Pets are not possible. This is a non- smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have any available units?
220 Northwest 112 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have?
Some of 220 Northwest 112 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Northwest 112 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
220 Northwest 112 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Northwest 112 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace offer parking?
No, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have a pool?
No, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Northwest 112 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Northwest 112 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary