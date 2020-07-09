220 Northwest 112 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths home is located in North Kansas City School District. This spacious kitchen features lots of cabinets along with dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric stove, as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace, beautiful finished basement, washer and dryer hook ups, and lots of extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen overlooking a well maintained backyard. Pets are not possible. This is a non- smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.