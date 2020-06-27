All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
215 West 89th Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

215 West 89th Street

215 West 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 West 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE and LARGE 3 bed 3 bath finished basement with garage and fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Freshly renovated with all new appliances. Great location! perfect for family with school aged kids and also nice space for entertaining!
Rent: $1395
Deposit: $1395
Pets ok with pet fee of $250 per pet.
No Section 8.
Located near 89th & Wornall directly across from Boone Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 89th Street have any available units?
215 West 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 89th Street have?
Some of 215 West 89th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 West 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 West 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 West 89th Street offers parking.
Does 215 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
