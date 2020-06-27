215 West 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114 Bonne Hills
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE and LARGE 3 bed 3 bath finished basement with garage and fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Freshly renovated with all new appliances. Great location! perfect for family with school aged kids and also nice space for entertaining! Rent: $1395 Deposit: $1395 Pets ok with pet fee of $250 per pet. No Section 8. Located near 89th & Wornall directly across from Boone Elementary School.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Does 215 West 89th Street have any available units?
215 West 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.