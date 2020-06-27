215 West 89th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE and LARGE 3 bed 3 bath finished basement with garage and fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Freshly renovated with all new appliances. Great location! perfect for family with school aged kids and also nice space for entertaining!

Rent: $1395

Deposit: $1395

Pets ok with pet fee of $250 per pet.

No Section 8.

Located near 89th & Wornall directly across from Boone Elementary School.

NICE 3 bed 3 bath finished basement with garage and fenced yard. with brand new appliances big yard lots of space. hardwood floors throughout.Great location! perfect for family with school aged kids and also nice space for entertaining!

Rent: $1395

Deposit: $1395

Pets ok with pet fee of $250 per pet.

No Section 8.

Located near 89th & Wornall directly across from Boone Elementary School.