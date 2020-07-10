Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2125 E. 70th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2125 E. 70th Terrace
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2125 E. 70th Terrace
2125 East 70th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2125 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3BR 1 BA House big yard -
Our team has been putting in a lot of work into this home to make it shine for you!
Newly Remodeled and ready to call home.
3BR 1 BA House Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Big yard. Fireplace in living room.
Unfinished basement.
Rental Rate $750
Security Deposit $750
We accept section 8
No smoking
No pets
Tenant pays for all utilities.
To schedule a showing please text Janel at 720-610-7118
(RLNE5829172)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have any available units?
2125 E. 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have?
Some of 2125 E. 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2125 E. 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2125 E. 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 E. 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary