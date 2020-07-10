All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2125 E. 70th Terrace

2125 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2125 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3BR 1 BA House big yard -
Our team has been putting in a lot of work into this home to make it shine for you!

Newly Remodeled and ready to call home.
3BR 1 BA House Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Big yard. Fireplace in living room.
Unfinished basement.

Rental Rate $750
Security Deposit $750
We accept section 8
No smoking
No pets

Tenant pays for all utilities.

To schedule a showing please text Janel at 720-610-7118

(RLNE5829172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have any available units?
2125 E. 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have?
Some of 2125 E. 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 E. 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2125 E. 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 E. 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 E. 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 E. 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

