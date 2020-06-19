210 East 38 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace game room courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room pool

Newly Renovated property at 38th and Warwick is where you want to live. Be part of the exciting revitalization of this historic neighborhood!! A custom designed pool is the central feature of the courtyard that is nestled in heart of this charming community. We have unique floor plans for studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms that feature fireplaces, new flooring, new fixtures, new electrical, new appliances AND laundry in every unit! Resident game room coming Summer 2016! All spaces have a courtyard view or private deck as well as private, controlled access entries.

Contact us to schedule a showing.