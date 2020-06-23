2023 Jefferson

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Westside Home just west of Crossroads - This Cute Crossroads Home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It is located within walking distance of Crossroads and Westside entertainment. The Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove. The Home has all new solid surface flooring throughout. There is a Private driveway off alley in back of Home with fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $850.00 Per Month



(RLNE4707147)