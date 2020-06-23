All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2023 Jefferson

2023 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Westside Home just west of Crossroads - This Cute Crossroads Home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It is located within walking distance of Crossroads and Westside entertainment. The Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove. The Home has all new solid surface flooring throughout. There is a Private driveway off alley in back of Home with fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $850.00 Per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Jefferson have any available units?
2023 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Jefferson have?
Some of 2023 Jefferson's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Jefferson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 Jefferson is pet friendly.
Does 2023 Jefferson offer parking?
No, 2023 Jefferson does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 2023 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 2023 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
