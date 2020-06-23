2023 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 Westside North
Cute Westside Home just west of Crossroads - This Cute Crossroads Home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. It is located within walking distance of Crossroads and Westside entertainment. The Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove. The Home has all new solid surface flooring throughout. There is a Private driveway off alley in back of Home with fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555 Rent is $850.00 Per Month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2023 Jefferson have any available units?
2023 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.