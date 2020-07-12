/
westside north
240 Apartments for rent in Westside North, Kansas City, MO
17 Units Available
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
10 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
1 Unit Available
1816 Broadway Boulevard - C
1816 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
730 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Right on Broadway Blvd. across from the Kauffman Performing Arts Center.
Results within 1 mile of Westside North
38 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
39 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
32 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
9 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
17 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
21 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
32 Units Available
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,145
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
153 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
21 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
15 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
5 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
8 Units Available
600 Central Street
600 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1313 sqft
OGGI Lofts (pronounced OH-gee) are gorgeous, newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Downtown Kansas City. With stunning views of the River Market and beyond, enjoy amazing amenities both in and outside your home!
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
1343 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
1 Unit Available
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban and Natural. Bustling and Tranquil. Stunning views overlooking downtown Kansas City. Surround yourself with striking views, premium finishes and chic comfort.
10 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
85 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
5 Units Available
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$6,501
4231 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
A fantastic community near the beaches, art galleries, and boutiques. Each home features gourmet kitchens, Juliet balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Energy-efficient windows. On-site fitness center, media room, and concierge.
