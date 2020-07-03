All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

200 E 43rd Street Unit 307

200 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
google fiber
Condo walking Distance to Art Institute and Plaza Unfinished and Furnished Available - Unfinished or Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with everything included. Beautiful wood, laminate and tile floors with new Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer is included in Unit with locked storage in the building. Look at the pictures to see how tastefully this unit has been put together. Google Fiber is available and TV is included with your lease. Tenant would be responsible for Electricity and Google Fiber.

Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $995.00 per Month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2478428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have any available units?
200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have?
Some of 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 pet-friendly?
No, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 offer parking?
No, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 does not offer parking.
Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have a pool?
No, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 does not have a pool.
Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 E 43rd Street Unit 307 does not have units with dishwashers.

