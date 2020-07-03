200 E 43rd Street Unit 307

Amenities

Condo walking Distance to Art Institute and Plaza Unfinished and Furnished Available - Unfinished or Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with everything included. Beautiful wood, laminate and tile floors with new Kitchen and Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer is included in Unit with locked storage in the building. Look at the pictures to see how tastefully this unit has been put together. Google Fiber is available and TV is included with your lease. Tenant would be responsible for Electricity and Google Fiber.



Rent $995.00 per Month.



No Pets Allowed



