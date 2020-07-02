All apartments in Kansas City
2 E 85TH ST.
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

2 E 85TH ST.

2 East 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 East 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
December FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In The Waldo Area - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, new interior & exterior paint, a cozy eat in kitchen with nice appliances and a screened in back porch that is great for hanging out with friends!
This home does not offer a basement.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5170933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 E 85TH ST. have any available units?
2 E 85TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2 E 85TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2 E 85TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 E 85TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 E 85TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. offer parking?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. have a pool?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 E 85TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 E 85TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

