2 E 85TH ST.

December FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In The Waldo Area - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, new interior & exterior paint, a cozy eat in kitchen with nice appliances and a screened in back porch that is great for hanging out with friends!

This home does not offer a basement.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



