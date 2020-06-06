1816 E 83rd Ter

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,416 square ft. property built in 1947 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Carpet throughout. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. Newer Countertops. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement. Newer furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity