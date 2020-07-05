Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2 ba NICE NEIGHBORHOOD! $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 1815 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127

BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2ba home located in a nice neighborhood! This corner lot home has vaulted ceilings and a lovely fireplace that welcomes you as soon as you walk in the door. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, flat-top range, dishwasher and a large pantry for plenty of storage space. Kitchen counter can accommodate bar stools with a sliding door that looks out on to the back patio deck. Master bedroom & bath are on the main level; 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. All bedrooms have a spacious walk-in closet! Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 2-car garage!



HURRY! THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE & WON'T LAST!



Rent $1250 / Security Deposit $1250



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



