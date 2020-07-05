Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2 ba NICE NEIGHBORHOOD! $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 1815 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2ba home located in a nice neighborhood! This corner lot home has vaulted ceilings and a lovely fireplace that welcomes you as soon as you walk in the door. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, flat-top range, dishwasher and a large pantry for plenty of storage space. Kitchen counter can accommodate bar stools with a sliding door that looks out on to the back patio deck. Master bedroom & bath are on the main level; 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. All bedrooms have a spacious walk-in closet! Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 2-car garage!
HURRY! THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE & WON'T LAST!
Rent $1250 / Security Deposit $1250
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5699038)