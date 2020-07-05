All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1815 Kansas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1815 Kansas Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

1815 Kansas Ave

1815 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2 ba NICE NEIGHBORHOOD! $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 1815 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 2ba home located in a nice neighborhood! This corner lot home has vaulted ceilings and a lovely fireplace that welcomes you as soon as you walk in the door. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, flat-top range, dishwasher and a large pantry for plenty of storage space. Kitchen counter can accommodate bar stools with a sliding door that looks out on to the back patio deck. Master bedroom & bath are on the main level; 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. All bedrooms have a spacious walk-in closet! Washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 2-car garage!

HURRY! THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE & WON'T LAST!

Rent $1250 / Security Deposit $1250

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5699038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Kansas Ave have any available units?
1815 Kansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Kansas Ave have?
Some of 1815 Kansas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Kansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Kansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Kansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Kansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Kansas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Kansas Ave offers parking.
Does 1815 Kansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Kansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Kansas Ave have a pool?
No, 1815 Kansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Kansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1815 Kansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Kansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Kansas Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary