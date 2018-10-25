1734 E 97th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking playground pool garage

Spacious South KC Townhome-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



UNIT IS BEING RENOVATED!! This townhome has everything your are looking for in South Kansas City!! Over 1600 square feet in this spacious home. 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. A partially finished basement perfect for a second living room or game room. Formal dining room off of the kitchen and living room could even be used as an office space. This townhome is very updated and waiting for your to call this lovely neighborhood home. Trash service and lawn care provided. Tenants have access to an outdoor pool in the summer, a nice playground, and a gym year round. Don't miss this one! Washer and dryer included but not warrantied.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities except for lawn care and trash. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



