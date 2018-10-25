All apartments in Kansas City
1734 E 97th St
1734 E 97th St

1734 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious South KC Townhome-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1104436?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

UNIT IS BEING RENOVATED!! This townhome has everything your are looking for in South Kansas City!! Over 1600 square feet in this spacious home. 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. A partially finished basement perfect for a second living room or game room. Formal dining room off of the kitchen and living room could even be used as an office space. This townhome is very updated and waiting for your to call this lovely neighborhood home. Trash service and lawn care provided. Tenants have access to an outdoor pool in the summer, a nice playground, and a gym year round. Don't miss this one! Washer and dryer included but not warrantied.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities except for lawn care and trash. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5210173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 E 97th St have any available units?
1734 E 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 E 97th St have?
Some of 1734 E 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 E 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
1734 E 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 E 97th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 E 97th St is pet friendly.
Does 1734 E 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 1734 E 97th St offers parking.
Does 1734 E 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 E 97th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 E 97th St have a pool?
Yes, 1734 E 97th St has a pool.
Does 1734 E 97th St have accessible units?
No, 1734 E 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 E 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 E 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.

