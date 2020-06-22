All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1492 E 77th Street

1492 East 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1492 East 77th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South KC Duplex for Rent! 2Bd/1Bth - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!!!

This duplex has down south has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and a basement with plenty of space.

Satchel Paige Elementary- Center Sr. High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers for this property.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We now require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
** This property does not accept housing vouchers
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3461881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 E 77th Street have any available units?
1492 E 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1492 E 77th Street have?
Some of 1492 E 77th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 E 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1492 E 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 E 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1492 E 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1492 E 77th Street offer parking?
No, 1492 E 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1492 E 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1492 E 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 E 77th Street have a pool?
No, 1492 E 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1492 E 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 1492 E 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 E 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 E 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
