1492 E 77th Street

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South KC Duplex for Rent! 2Bd/1Bth - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!!!



This duplex has down south has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and a basement with plenty of space.



Satchel Paige Elementary- Center Sr. High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



We do not accept Section 8 vouchers for this property.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We now require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

** This property does not accept housing vouchers

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



