1324 Northeast 107th Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:56 PM

1324 Northeast 107th Street

1324 Northeast 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Northeast 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful four-bedroom, three bathroom California-split, features great hardwood floors, spacious great room, and finished, walk-out basement. Massive master bedroom includes gorgeous raised ceiling and access to private master bathroom, complete with double vanity, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with great wood floors, walk-in pantry and walks out to covered back deck overlooking spacious yard. Sub-basement offers plenty of space for storage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have any available units?
1324 Northeast 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have?
Some of 1324 Northeast 107th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Northeast 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Northeast 107th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Northeast 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Northeast 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street offer parking?
No, 1324 Northeast 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Northeast 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have a pool?
No, 1324 Northeast 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 1324 Northeast 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Northeast 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Northeast 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
