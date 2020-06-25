1324 Northeast 107th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful four-bedroom, three bathroom California-split, features great hardwood floors, spacious great room, and finished, walk-out basement. Massive master bedroom includes gorgeous raised ceiling and access to private master bathroom, complete with double vanity, granite countertops, and walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with great wood floors, walk-in pantry and walks out to covered back deck overlooking spacious yard. Sub-basement offers plenty of space for storage.



