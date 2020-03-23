12207 N Pomona Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Great location for airport commuter access! Remodeled with all of the latest designer upgrades and color selection from rectangle-shaped sinks to gorgeous countertops to hardwood flooring, you won't want to miss this opportunity! New carpet in bedrooms. 3 BR & 2 full baths, 2 car garage and spacious living area; designer updated kitchen with granite/stainless, new refrigerator, kitchen island and open floor plan; spa-like master suite, all within a maintenance provided community. Close to the airport for business travelers. All-electric home = fewer utility bills. Newer HVAC, roof, gutters, floors, granite, tile, water heater, paint, lighting, front door. Platte County School District; dogs less than 30 lbs welcome, $250 pet fee per pet - Call KPMAdvantage at 913-777-1302 today for a showing.