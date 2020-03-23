12207 N Pomona Ave

Amenities
Great location for airport commuter access! Remodeled with all of the latest designer upgrades and color selection from rectangle-shaped sinks to gorgeous countertops to hardwood flooring, you won't want to miss this opportunity! New carpet in bedrooms. 3 BR & 2 full baths, 2 car garage and spacious living area; designer updated kitchen with granite/stainless, new refrigerator, kitchen island and open floor plan; spa-like master suite, all within a maintenance provided community. Close to the airport for business travelers. All-electric home = fewer utility bills. Newer HVAC, roof, gutters, floors, granite, tile, water heater, paint, lighting, front door. Platte County School District; dogs less than 30 lbs welcome, $250 pet fee per pet - Call KPMAdvantage at 913-777-1302 today for a showing.