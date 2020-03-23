All apartments in Kansas City
12207 N Pomona Ave

12207 North Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12207 North Pomona Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64163

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Great location for airport commuter access! Remodeled with all of the latest designer upgrades and color selection from rectangle-shaped sinks to gorgeous countertops to hardwood flooring, you won't want to miss this opportunity! New carpet in bedrooms. 3 BR & 2 full baths, 2 car garage and spacious living area; designer updated kitchen with granite/stainless, new refrigerator, kitchen island and open floor plan; spa-like master suite, all within a maintenance provided community. Close to the airport for business travelers. All-electric home = fewer utility bills. Newer HVAC, roof, gutters, floors, granite, tile, water heater, paint, lighting, front door. Platte County School District; dogs less than 30 lbs welcome, $250 pet fee per pet - Call KPMAdvantage at 913-777-1302 today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 N Pomona Ave have any available units?
12207 N Pomona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12207 N Pomona Ave have?
Some of 12207 N Pomona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 N Pomona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12207 N Pomona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 N Pomona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12207 N Pomona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12207 N Pomona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12207 N Pomona Ave offers parking.
Does 12207 N Pomona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12207 N Pomona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 N Pomona Ave have a pool?
No, 12207 N Pomona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12207 N Pomona Ave have accessible units?
No, 12207 N Pomona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 N Pomona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 N Pomona Ave has units with dishwashers.
