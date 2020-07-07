120 E. 37th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdef97a064 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This updated 2 bedroom apartment at the Devereaux is located on a quiet street just north of Westport. This location on Warwick Boulevard is conveniently close to Westport, the Plaza, UMKC, KCAI, Midtown Marketplace, downtown, and many other great Kansas City destinations. This unit is very spacious, with lots of closet space. It has been updated to include granite counter tops, washer and dryer in unit, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment also has a personal patio.