Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
120 E. 37th St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

120 E. 37th St

120 E 37th St · No Longer Available
Location

120 E 37th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdef97a064 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This updated 2 bedroom apartment at the Devereaux is located on a quiet street just north of Westport. This location on Warwick Boulevard is conveniently close to Westport, the Plaza, UMKC, KCAI, Midtown Marketplace, downtown, and many other great Kansas City destinations. This unit is very spacious, with lots of closet space. It has been updated to include granite counter tops, washer and dryer in unit, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment also has a personal patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E. 37th St have any available units?
120 E. 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 E. 37th St have?
Some of 120 E. 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E. 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
120 E. 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E. 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 120 E. 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 120 E. 37th St offer parking?
No, 120 E. 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 120 E. 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 E. 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E. 37th St have a pool?
No, 120 E. 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 120 E. 37th St have accessible units?
No, 120 E. 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E. 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 E. 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.

