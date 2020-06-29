All apartments in Kansas City
11915 North Holmes Court

Location

11915 North Holmes Court, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fantastic home on a cul-de-sac backing to a green space! Staley, Bell Prairie, New Mark Schools. Beautifully remodeled home with updates all around. Granite countertops, gorgeous cabinets, tons of storage, and modern back-splash accent this well-appointed kitchen. Main floor living with first floor laundry. Second living space with walk out basement.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 North Holmes Court have any available units?
11915 North Holmes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 North Holmes Court have?
Some of 11915 North Holmes Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 North Holmes Court currently offering any rent specials?
11915 North Holmes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 North Holmes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11915 North Holmes Court is pet friendly.
Does 11915 North Holmes Court offer parking?
No, 11915 North Holmes Court does not offer parking.
Does 11915 North Holmes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 North Holmes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 North Holmes Court have a pool?
No, 11915 North Holmes Court does not have a pool.
Does 11915 North Holmes Court have accessible units?
No, 11915 North Holmes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 North Holmes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11915 North Holmes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
