Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11828 Crystal Dr Available 05/01/20 LEASE PENDING - LEASE PENDING

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1455745?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Beautiful and Fresh ranch style home. Home is last on dead end and has only one neighbor on all sides!! Very private! Upgrades include new carpet, new vinyl, new paint, new tile shower in master bath, newly painted basement, new appliances...too much new to list!! Don't miss this one! Amaze your guests with a beautiful tile entry, living room with gas fireplace, and open to the dining and kitchen rooms. Sliding doors that walk out to large wood deck and beautiful tree lined backyard. Relax in the master suite with square vault ceiling, large closet, and private bathroom. Full lower level with additional squarefootage is freshly painted concrete with separate unconventional bedroom, half bathroom, and laundry/utility/storage room. Oversized 2 car garage is freshly painted and very clean. Nature is your backyard! No fencing.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5660438)