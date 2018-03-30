11501 Delmar Street

Amenities
Great South KC Home with lots of space on Corner Lot - This South KCMO home Offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The house includes a Formal Living Room, Dining Room and large Family Room. The Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher and also a eating island. The house has carpeting throughout. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. The basement is unfinished with plenty of storage with washer and dryer hookups. There is a large Fenced in the backyard. There is a private driveway and a 2 car attached garage with opener. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,150.00 Per Month
(RLNE5134452)