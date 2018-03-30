All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11501 Delmar Street.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

11501 Delmar Street

11501 Delmar St · No Longer Available
Location

11501 Delmar St, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great South KC Home with lots of space on Corner Lot - This South KCMO home Offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The house includes a Formal Living Room, Dining Room and large Family Room. The Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher and also a eating island. The house has carpeting throughout. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. The basement is unfinished with plenty of storage with washer and dryer hookups. There is a large Fenced in the backyard. There is a private driveway and a 2 car attached garage with opener. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,150.00 Per Month

(RLNE5134452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11501 Delmar Street have any available units?
11501 Delmar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11501 Delmar Street have?
Some of 11501 Delmar Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11501 Delmar Street currently offering any rent specials?
11501 Delmar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11501 Delmar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11501 Delmar Street is pet friendly.
Does 11501 Delmar Street offer parking?
Yes, 11501 Delmar Street offers parking.
Does 11501 Delmar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11501 Delmar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11501 Delmar Street have a pool?
No, 11501 Delmar Street does not have a pool.
Does 11501 Delmar Street have accessible units?
No, 11501 Delmar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11501 Delmar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11501 Delmar Street has units with dishwashers.
