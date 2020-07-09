All apartments in Kansas City
11406 Oakland Ave
11406 Oakland Ave

11406 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11406 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11406 Oakland Ave Kansas City, MO 64134
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $725.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/861875
App fees differ online

(RLNE5268677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 Oakland Ave have any available units?
11406 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11406 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 11406 Oakland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11406 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11406 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11406 Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11406 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11406 Oakland Ave offers parking.
Does 11406 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11406 Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 11406 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11406 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 11406 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11406 Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

