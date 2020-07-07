All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11319 Indiana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11319 Indiana Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

11319 Indiana Ave

11319 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11319 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11319 Indiana Ave - Property Id: 211732

Don't miss this, beautifully updated 3 bedroom duplex! This home features 2 large living rooms, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and an open concept kitchen complete with white cabinets. Plenty of off street parking and an attached 1 car garage. Home backs to a park and an elementary school. No Smoking. Call today to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211732
Property Id 211732

(RLNE5497978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Indiana Ave have any available units?
11319 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11319 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 11319 Indiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11319 Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11319 Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 11319 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11319 Indiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 11319 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 11319 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11319 Indiana Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary