Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11319 Indiana Ave - Property Id: 211732



Don't miss this, beautifully updated 3 bedroom duplex! This home features 2 large living rooms, stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and an open concept kitchen complete with white cabinets. Plenty of off street parking and an attached 1 car garage. Home backs to a park and an elementary school. No Smoking. Call today to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211732

Property Id 211732



(RLNE5497978)