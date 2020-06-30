All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 12 2020

11315 Booth Ave

11315 Booth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated and ready to call home
3 BR 1 Bath House
$800 monthly rental rate
$800 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Booth Ave have any available units?
11315 Booth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11315 Booth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Booth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Booth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11315 Booth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11315 Booth Ave offer parking?
No, 11315 Booth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11315 Booth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 Booth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Booth Ave have a pool?
No, 11315 Booth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11315 Booth Ave have accessible units?
No, 11315 Booth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Booth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11315 Booth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11315 Booth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11315 Booth Ave has units with air conditioning.

