11307 Booth Avenue

This beautiful rental home located close to Longview Lake and just steps from Symington Elementary School has been recently remodeled with tons of beautiful features.



The kitchen has received brand new flooring, granite countertops, updated fixtures and will have new appliances installed for the new tenants. The spacious 3 bedrooms offer tons of space for the entire family!



The home also features a large family/dining room and tons of space in the backyard! Make sure to add this property to your list of tours today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.