Kansas City, MO
11256 N Madison Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:43 PM

11256 N Madison Avenue

11256 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11256 North Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by Racquel Chapple and Renters Warehouse! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft. NKC School district w/ Staley High! Nice kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry, granite, beautiful hardwood floors, & pantry, master suite w/ walk-in closet, & laundry on bedroom level. Finished basement, that walks out to a huge fenced back yard, w/ deck, patio shed! Amenities include 2 swimming pools, playground & a picnic shelter! Just minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1895 + $7 processing fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 app fee per adult, $1895 security deposit. This home will be available May 10th! Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, Ok credit, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time nonrefundable deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11256 N Madison Avenue have any available units?
11256 N Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11256 N Madison Avenue have?
Some of 11256 N Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11256 N Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11256 N Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11256 N Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11256 N Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11256 N Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11256 N Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 11256 N Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11256 N Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11256 N Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11256 N Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 11256 N Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11256 N Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11256 N Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11256 N Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
