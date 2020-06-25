11256 N Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Another great property by Racquel Chapple and Renters Warehouse! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft. NKC School district w/ Staley High! Nice kitchen w/ lots of cabinetry, granite, beautiful hardwood floors, & pantry, master suite w/ walk-in closet, & laundry on bedroom level. Finished basement, that walks out to a huge fenced back yard, w/ deck, patio shed! Amenities include 2 swimming pools, playground & a picnic shelter! Just minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1895 + $7 processing fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 app fee per adult, $1895 security deposit. This home will be available May 10th! Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, Ok credit, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time nonrefundable deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Call today to schedule your viewing!