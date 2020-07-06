All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11227 Eastern Ave
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

11227 Eastern Ave

11227 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11227 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home in Ruskin! - This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is now available! You walk into the large living room that wraps around into the kitchen & dining area. One of the bathrooms is centrally located off the living room for easy access. The second bathroom is off the master bedroom. The yard is not completely fenced in and there is no garage. ALL VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED!

Additional Information:
*Pets welcomed for additional $250 non-refundable fee & $25 per pet added to monthly rent
*No smoking inside the units
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
*Tenant is responsible for lawn care

Other Qualifications:
*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income
*No eviction within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years of good rental history

(RLNE5172981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Eastern Ave have any available units?
11227 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11227 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11227 Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 Eastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

