11227 Eastern Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home in Ruskin! - This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is now available! You walk into the large living room that wraps around into the kitchen & dining area. One of the bathrooms is centrally located off the living room for easy access. The second bathroom is off the master bedroom. The yard is not completely fenced in and there is no garage. ALL VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED!



Additional Information:

*Pets welcomed for additional $250 non-refundable fee & $25 per pet added to monthly rent

*No smoking inside the units

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities

*Tenant is responsible for lawn care



Other Qualifications:

*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income

*No eviction within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years of good rental history



(RLNE5172981)