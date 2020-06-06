All apartments in Kansas City
11206 Manchester Ave

11206 North Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11206 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this family home with covered front patio with room for a table and seating for summer barbecues. New paint in designer color throughout! Take advantage of the large backyard and storage shed. On the inside, step into a spacious living room with new carpet throughout and additional converted room for 4th bedroom or additional living space, formal dining room off kitchen and walk in shower in updated bathroom. Dryer included. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a viewing appointment today, (913) 777-1302!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11206 Manchester Ave have any available units?
11206 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11206 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 11206 Manchester Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11206 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11206 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11206 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11206 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11206 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 11206 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11206 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11206 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11206 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 11206 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11206 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 11206 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11206 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11206 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
