11102 Bennington Avenue

This cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located right across the street from C.A. Burke Elementary! This property has been completely remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout the home. The nicely updated kitchen has brand new appliances! There is ample storage space in the full unfinished basement, and 1 car garage.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.