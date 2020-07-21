11102 Bennington Avenue

Amenities
1 Car Garage
Pets negotiable with non refundable pet fee
This cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located right across the street from C.A. Burke Elementary! This property has been completely remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout the home. The nicely updated kitchen has brand new appliances! There is ample storage space in the full unfinished basement, and 1 car garage.
Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.