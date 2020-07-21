All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:06 PM

11102 Bennington Avenue

11102 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11102 Bennington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1 Car Garage
Pets negotiable with non refundable pet fee

This cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located right across the street from C.A. Burke Elementary! This property has been completely remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout the home. The nicely updated kitchen has brand new appliances! There is ample storage space in the full unfinished basement, and 1 car garage.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 Bennington Avenue have any available units?
11102 Bennington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 Bennington Avenue have?
Some of 11102 Bennington Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 Bennington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11102 Bennington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 Bennington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11102 Bennington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11102 Bennington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11102 Bennington Avenue offers parking.
Does 11102 Bennington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 Bennington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 Bennington Avenue have a pool?
No, 11102 Bennington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11102 Bennington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11102 Bennington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 Bennington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 Bennington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
