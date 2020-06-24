1110 Ward Parkway - 1

Amenities

This is The Life! TRUE EXECUTIVE LIVING. Classic Home. ALL MODERN amenities. F. Scott Fitzgerald character with all the updates. Steps to Plaza, sits on the hill and has park-like views over Brush Creek with a big backyard to play. There's only one other unit in this 2-flat duplex upper unit Great for young professionals, relocations or retirees looking to move to the Plaza!



This spacious, 2000 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on Ward Parkway is gorgeous and was fully remodeled in 2009. Brand new kitchen, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops. New Master bath with 3 showerheads, travertine and glass enclosure.



Classic 12in Crown Mouldings in LR and DR, HUGE living room, TV/sun room, formal dining room. Brush Creek and Park-like views. Laundry in Master BR. Garage and off-street parking. All new energy-efficient windows, new central air and furnace. Huge back yard and deck. Walk to plaza. 1110 Ward Parkway. Cats are OK, no dogs please. One year lease, one month rent for deposit.



Contact ANDY at 816-728-4640. Available June 15th.