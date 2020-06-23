All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
11030 N Locust Street
11030 N Locust Street

11030 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

11030 North Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
3 bedroom, 1 bath home north of the river! - Move In Special!! Half Off The First Month's Rent If Moved In With In 15 Days of Approval!!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4667768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 N Locust Street have any available units?
11030 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 N Locust Street have?
Some of 11030 N Locust Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
11030 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 N Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 N Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 11030 N Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 11030 N Locust Street offers parking.
Does 11030 N Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 N Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 N Locust Street have a pool?
No, 11030 N Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 11030 N Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 11030 N Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 N Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 N Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
