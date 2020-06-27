All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11000 Ewing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11000 Ewing Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:03 AM

11000 Ewing Avenue

11000 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11000 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has new flooring, paint, and kitchen cabinets. New dishwasher will be installed at move in. Fenced yard, main floor laundry hookups. No basement. 1 car garage. Located west of Blue Ridge in Stanford Estates.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$750 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Ewing Avenue have any available units?
11000 Ewing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11000 Ewing Avenue have?
Some of 11000 Ewing Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Ewing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Ewing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Ewing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Ewing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Ewing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11000 Ewing Avenue offers parking.
Does 11000 Ewing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 Ewing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Ewing Avenue have a pool?
No, 11000 Ewing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Ewing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11000 Ewing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Ewing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 Ewing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary