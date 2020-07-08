All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10954 North Oxford Avenue

10954 North Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10954 North Oxford Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. This 4 bedroom home in the Liberty School district is the perfect place to call home. Inside you'll find an enormous eat in kitchen with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. A deck, finished basement and fenced in yard provide lots of room to relax and play. And for more fun you can enjoy a community soccer field, play area and swimming pool. Vaulted ceilings and a whirlpool tub in the master bathroom provide further distinctive touches. Rent is $2100+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2100 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have any available units?
10954 North Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 10954 North Oxford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10954 North Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10954 North Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10954 North Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10954 North Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 10954 North Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10954 North Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10954 North Oxford Avenue has a pool.
Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10954 North Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10954 North Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10954 North Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

