10954 North Oxford Avenue

Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. This 4 bedroom home in the Liberty School district is the perfect place to call home. Inside you'll find an enormous eat in kitchen with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. A deck, finished basement and fenced in yard provide lots of room to relax and play. And for more fun you can enjoy a community soccer field, play area and swimming pool. Vaulted ceilings and a whirlpool tub in the master bathroom provide further distinctive touches. Rent is $2100+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2100 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.